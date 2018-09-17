Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

September 2

Miller Lane, assault, Fight between panhandlers over corner to stand on.

Home 2 Suites, criminal trespass, Male subject under active trespass from hotels in Butler Township.

Arby’s, theft, Subject removed two cell phones that were charging at Arbys without permission of the owner.

September 3

Office Depot, theft, Male suspect shoplifter exited through the front doors, and entered a maroon car without being apprehended.

Red Roof Inn, drug possession, Assisted bail bondsman by apprehending a fugitive hiding in room #206 of the Red Roof Inn. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for booking. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside the room.

Walmart, theft, Adult male pushed an entire cart of Walmart merchandise out the front doors without attempting to pay. The suspect ditched the stolen property and left the area in a white car only to be apprehended a short time later at his residence.

September 4

Walmart, drug possessions, Report of a male suspect stop lifting.

Roselake, theft, Two white male suspects in a silver or light grey Ford F250 pickup truck, stole a tool box from the victim’s front yard. This offense was witnessed by a neighbor who provided pictures of the suspect vehicle shortly after the offense occurred.

Snapping Turtle Ct., theft, Juvenile daughter and friend entered residence and removed safe with permission.

September 5

N. Dixie Drive & Benchwood Road, possession of drugs, Subject was stopped for driving under suspension and arrested for possession of cocaine.

September 7

Residence Inn, theft, Report of possible theft of property.

Days Inn, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Unauthorized use of vehicle, vehicle later spotted w/ suspect driving and he fled from stop.

Valero, criminal trespass, Known subject entered the property of the Valero after being trespassed.

Peters Pike, possession of drug abuse instruments, Report of a unconscious driver, locate drug abuse instruments in suspects car.

September 8

Red Lion Inn, rape, An assault occurred and a report was taken.

Persons charged or arrested

Channin L. Hutchins, 30, criminal trespass

Amanda S. Miller, 30, warrant for possessing drug abuse instruments

Marvin D. Smith, 30, warrant for failure to appear

Renee N. Bristow, 37, drug possession, warrants for theft (3) and theft

Youcef Souisri, 22, theft

Brian J. Wood, 35, drug possession

Toby L. Moore, 41, drug possession, open container violation, driving under suspension, speeding

Catherine M. Duffy, 23, warrant for OVI

Tina L. Hatchet, 51, criminal trespass

Randy S. Hall, 51, possessing drug abuse instruments

Dominique E. Anderson, 19, rape

Brady L. Miller, warrant arrest for possession of controlled substances

