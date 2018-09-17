Community Calendar

VUMC to host Annual Fall Flea Market

VANDALIA — The Annual Fall Flea Market of the Vandalia United Methodist Women is scheduled on Saturday, September 29, 2018, 9:30 A.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Vandalia United Methodist Church is located at 200 South Dixie Dr., Vandalia OH 45377. For further information call 937-898-4917 or 937 890 5088.

Butler Class of 1978 forming reunion

VANDALIA — The Butler Class of 1978 is looking for alumni as it plans its 40th reunion to be held October 5-7, 2018. You can find the group on Facebook as 1978 Butler HS 40th Reunion or email ButlerHS78@gmail.com for more details.

Polk Grove UCC to hold Christmas Bazaar

BUTLER TWP. — Polk Grove UCC is having a Christmas Bazaar on Sat. November 10 from 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. We will have many direct-sales and craft vendors including Scentsy, Stampin’ Up!, 31, Avon, LuLaRoe,Beauty&Grace, Abby&Anna, Magnolia&Vine, Tupperware, ColorSTREET, and much, much more. We will also be having a bake sale including peanut brittle,buckeyes, caramels, fudge and many more baked goods. Lunch and many, many Christmas items will also be for sale. Please join us to get your Christmas shopping started. The church is located at 9190 Frederick Rd. at the corner of St. Rt. 40 in Butler Twp. If you have any questions please feel free to call the church office at 890-1821.

Quilts of Valor on display at Vandalia library

VANDALIA — Quilts of Valor will be on public display in the Community Room at the Vandalia Library Tuesday, October 2, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The quilts were pieced by volunteers from Miami and Montgomery counties at the library branch in Vandalia in May, 2018 and quilted over the summer, to be presented to veterans or current members of US armed forces this fall and winter.

Any area volunteers interested in helping assemble Quilts of Valor in May 2019 are invited to attend a 1:00 p.m. meeting during the October 2 display to get information and help make plans. All are welcome, no guild or club membership is involved. For more information regarding the display or meeting, contact charvey3@woh.rr.com.

New Care Givers Support Group

VANDALIA — If you are a care giver for family or friends you are invited to the bi-monthly support group in Vandalia. Support group leaders are Lori Reeves, RN and Kayla Erbaugh, MSW, LSW.

Join us at Home Instead Senior Care on Tuesday September 25 at 6:00p.m. for a free 1-hour work shop titled “Caring for Seniors; Mind Body and Soul.” We will explore ways to help you cope with this very trying and tiring time. You can also talk with others who are in the same situation. The group will meet at the Home Instead office located at 211 Kenbrook Drive Suite 3 in Vandalia Ohio. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 937-410-0710 to make your reservation. There is no charge and light refreshments will be served.

Tipp Holiday Show seeking craftspeople

TIPP CITY — Applications are being accepted for craftspeople for the 50th Annual Christmas Holiday Show on Saturday, November 10, during Tipp City’s Annual Winter Yuletide Gathering. This show features local artists with their handmade items including articles in wood, fiber arts, glass, polymer clay, and many other materials. The location is the basement of the Monroe Township Building at the corner of Third and Main Streets in Tipp City. Hours are 9 until 5, set-up the day before. There is a caterer handling food service, and many people come downstairs for lunch and snacks and so also visit the show. If you are interested or want more information, please contact Lilian Nichols at 937-667-2655 or Margie Anderson at 937-667-6281. Email address is lnichols12@woh.rr.com – please put ‘Christmas Holiday Show’ in the subject line. No buy/sell or manufactured items please.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

