Former officer sentenced for sex crimes

DAYTON – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Wednesday that Justin W. Sanderson, 33, of Huber Heights, was sentenced to a total of 43 years in prison after being found guilty as charged of all counts and specification after a bench trial.

On August 29, the court found Sanderson guilty as charged on three counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping for sexual activity with sexual motivation specifications, one count of aggravated burglary, seven counts of sexual battery while in the custody of law enforcement, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and four counts of interfering with civil rights.

“This defendant used his authority as a police officer to force four victims into sexual activity,” Heck said. “His actions were reprehensible and disturbing. Not only will he never be in a position of authority in the future, but he will be unable to victimize anyone else.”

On June 28, 2017, while dressed in a police uniform and driving a Phillipsburg Police cruiser, Sanderson met with two women at the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue whom he had met via an ad on backpage.com. They had agreed to meet for sex. Sanderson arrived at the motel and informed the desk clerk he was conducting an investigation and needed the room key where the women were located. He used the key to gain entrance and informed the women that he was conducting an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution and was going to give them a warning. He left the motel room, then returned minutes later and engaged in sexual activity with them.

On July 3, 2017, the women reported the incident to Vandalia Police, stating that they did not feel free to resist Sanderson’s actions because he was a law enforcement officer. On July 6, 2017, a Vandalia Police officer on routine patrol spotted a Phillipsburg Police cruiser in the parking lot of the Knights Inn. The officer met with Sanderson in the parking lot and took him into custody.

When news of the Sanderson’s arrest became public, two more victims came forward and reported separate incidents to the Vandalia Police. On May 20, 2017, a female was stopped for an operating a vehicle intoxicated investigation by Sanderson who was on‐duty. She was taken to the Phillipsburg Police station where she was forced to have sex with Sanderson.

On June 3, 2017, another female was arrested by Sanderson on an outstanding warrant. She, too, was taken to the Phillipsburg Police station where he forced her to submit to sexual conduct.

