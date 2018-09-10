Butler Alumni Association to hold organizational meeting – All Aviator alumni encouraged to attend

VANDALIA — All Butler High School Alumni are invited to join us on Monday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. in the lecture room for an organizational meeting of Butler High School Alumni Association. The goal of this meeting is to gather Butler Alumni together in one place to discuss ways we can build on the idea of an Alumni Association or Group and enhance the communications amongst the district and our Alumni.

