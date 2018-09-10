What’s happening at the Vandalia Rec Center

VANDALIA — Activities at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Fall Program Registration begins

Fall program registration is currently underway. More information can be found by looking at the program guide at Vandaliareccenter.com.

FREE Wall Night

Climb one of the fourteen routes on the VRC’s Climbing Wall is an activity the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget to wear closed toe shoes. Ages 6 and older. Tuesday, September 18 from 5:00-7:00pm.

Zoom Around the Room

Enjoy a morning of play with your child. A variety of play equipment will be set up in the gymnasium for children and their guardian to run, climb, jump and recreate. An adult must accompany each child or family of children. No instruction, just open play! Registration not required. Ages 1-5 years old. The cost is $4 per child per class. This is class is every Friday starting September 17 from 10:00-11:00am. Contact Brittany Oliver at 415-2334 for more information.

FREE Yoga classes for National Yoga Month!

Come join us in celebrating National Yoga Month by attending any Yoga class listed on the Drop-In Fitness schedule for FREE during the week of September 24 through the 28. No registration necessary. *Must be 15 or older to participate in classes.

VRC Homeschool Takeover

Attention homeschool parents and students! Come to this monthly VRC event to obtain your recreational needs. Enjoy a day filled with swimming, climbing and gymnasium play, Luther’s Jungle and a special craft. All ages welcome. The cost is $10 per family (up to 5 people). The first one will be held on Friday, September 28 from 11:30a-2:00p.