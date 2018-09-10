What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Attention Seniors – Time is Running Out!

Proof of your Meningitis vaccination is due now!! Please get your proof to Ms. Jessica Singer (937-415-6308) in the high school clinic. It must be submitted by Tuesday, Sept. 11, or you will be excluded from attending school starting September 12, pursuant to Ohio Revised Code. Exception: Objections to immunizations due to medical or philosophical reasons require documentation. A form is available from our school nurse that must be on file in the student’s folder. If you are in need of assistance, please contact Ms. Singer.

Call to All Butler Alumni

All Butler Alumni are invited to join us on Monday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. in our lecture room for an organizational meeting of our Butler High School Alumni. The goal of this meeting is to gather Butler Alumni together in one place to discuss ways we can build on the idea of an Alumni Association or Group and enhance the communications amongst the district and our Alumni.

Driver’s Education Classes

AAA Driving School offers driver’s education classes at Butler for our students. The cost of the full program is $399 which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. The next session of classes will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 3:00-5:00 p.m., October 9 thru November 15. This Fall class is limited to the first 35 students who submit applications. Visit the district’s website for for an application and application requirements and specific dates when AAA Driving School representative will be at Butler to directly accept applications and payment, starting Thursday, Sept. 18.

Tuesday Late-Start

On most Tuesdays through the school year, the start of the school day is delayed until 8:45 a.m., providing an opportunity for our staff to have Team Time for planning, professional development, and meetings. If you need to drop off your daughter/son at your normal time, you may do so. Upon arrival, students should report directly to the cafeteria until 8:30 a.m. Please note: during the winter, if there is a 2-hour delay, Team Time is cancelled, and the school day begins at 9:45 a.m.

