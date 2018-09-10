Sister Cities concludes Youth Exchange

VANDALIA — Vandalia Sister Cities recently wrapped up its two-part annual Youth Exchange with students and families in Lichtenfels, Germany. The German students were here this past spring and stayed with a family in Vandalia from March 23-April 17. The American students traveled to Germany on July 21-August 11.

Students from Lichtenfels were Emma Lauer, hosted by Katie Ramont; Sherly Kraus hosted by Rachel Shively; Victoria Thiel hosted by Kaitlyn Jackson; and Thomas Vieweg was hosted by Adam Gunckel.

The Youth Exchange program is supported by Vandalia Sister Cities with the proceeds from their Oktoberfest that is held every year the weekend after Labor Day at the Vandalia Recreation Center.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

