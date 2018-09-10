Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

August 19

A resident on Adeline reported that a possible known suspect placed sugar in his vehicle’s gas tank. The investigation continues.

August 20

Joseph Airport Toyota reported a known subject purchased a vehicle and used a trade-in with a clear title. Research revealed the trade-in vehicle had a lien. The subject refused to return the purchased vehicle. The investigation continues.

Jimmy McCary was arrested on a warrant out of Moraine Mayor’s Court for failure to comply on an original charge of disorderly conduct. He was taken to the county jail.

Rick Wilhelmy was charged with a dog at large after his dog was running in his neighbor’s yard on Vista Ave.

The manager of Ranchview Shell reported an audit turned up missing inventory in lottery tickets and an E-cigarette bundle. She recognized the suspect. The investigation continues.

August 21

Unknown suspect painted black paint on the building at Jeffers Park. The investigation continues.

Jordan Haynes was arrested on a warrant out of Mercer County for possession of heroin after a traffic stop at Brown School Road and E. National Road. He was taken to the county jail and the driver was released with a verbal warning.

August 22

A complainant on Brusman Drive reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of his apartment building. The investigation continues.

August 23

Projects Unlimited reported that an unknown person represented himself as an employee of Lockheed Martin and ordered $160,000 of microchips that were delivered to an address in Maryland. The fraud was discovered after delivery. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that an unknown person opened a Verizon account and made $1,400 in purchases. The investigation continues.

A dog was running loose on Vista Ave. and Gabriel St. and it was acting aggressive. The dog’s owner was cited for dog at large.

Jonathan Moore was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on a charge of receiving stolen property. Bond was posted at the police department and he was released.

August 24

Shane M. Rettig was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession after officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel on a drug complaint. He was also charged with obstructing official business for providing a false identity. He was taken to the county jail.

A known suspect withdrew several thousand dollars from the complainant’s bank account without his knowledge or consent by using a fraudulent ID. The investigation continues.

Evans Motor Works reported males entered the property and stole 3 of 4 tires from a vehicle. The investigation continues.

While doing a routine investigation at the Knights Inn, the plates from a vehicle were confiscated per BMV order.

August 26

Police were dispatched to Enhance U on the report of a breaking and entering. The investigation continues.

Police were dispatched to the Vandalia post office on the report of a theft from a break-in of a post office box. The investigation continues.

Butler Township Police brought Bill Alexander to the department for an breathalyzer test. He tested .198 BAC and stayed in the custody of the Butler Township officer.

Carson Schwab was arrested for domestic violence after an incident with a relative on E. Alkaline Springs Road. He was taken to the county jail.

After a traffic stop for fictitious and expired plates, Trent Swisher was cited for driving under suspension, having expired plates, and fictitious plates. His vehicle was towed.

August 27

Brian Roberts was arrested on a felony warrant for parole violation out of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections on the original charge of domestic violence. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Greene County for failure to appear on a charge of child neglect. He was transported to the county jail.

Angela Johnson was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on the original charge of theft. She was taken to the county jail.

