Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department.

August 26

Haer, theft of a motor vehicle, Stolen vehicle removed from the driveway between Saturday, August 25th 2230 hours to Sunday, August 26th 0930 hours. Vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

N. Dixie Drive, OVI, Observed subject vehicle pull into the path of an oncoming vehicle. After making contact with subject, he stated that he was lost. After several sobriety tests, subject arrested for OVI.

August 27

Walmart, theft, Report of a female shop lifter, summons issued for theft.

August 28

Peters Pike, theft, Unknown subject took the plates off the vehicle and a check book from inside the vehicle.

Sam’s Club, misuse of credit card, an unknown subject made a purchase from Sam’s Club in the amount of $801.29. The credit card number used to make the purchase was from a victim of theft in Oregon. Video no longer exists. Sam’s Club member’s number used to make purchase traced back to a stolen purse case in Illinois. No suspects or further leads.

Silver Rock, theft, Items were taken from a vehicle, no sign of forced entry.

August 29

Red Roof Inn, domestic violence, Victim reported a physical assault from her boyfriend that she has a child in common with.

August 30

Peters Pike, theft, Rumpke trash can taken from roadway.

Little York & Webster St., drug possession, Traffic stop for equipment and registration title violations resulted in recovering a small amount of marijuana.

August 31

Cassano’s Pizza, disorderly conduct, Intoxicated male created disturbance inside a business. He was too intoxicated to care for himself and could not provide the name of anyone to whom we could release him. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Red Roof Inn, tampering with evidence, Traffic stop, driver disposed of marijuana evidence out of the passenger window. Driver had drug paraphernalia, and a loaded 9mm handgun at the ready.

September 1

N. Dixie, auto theft, Dispatched to 8960 North Dixie Drive on a report of a motor vehicle theft that had occurred overnight.

Walmart, theft, A white female subject was arrested for theft and transported to the county jail.

Walmart, theft, Report of two shop lifters in custody. Booked into jail on theft charges.

Honeycutt, theft, Suspect used an electrical outlet of a home without permission.

McDonald’s, possessing drug abuse instruments,

Responded to McDonald’s Restaurant reference a public intoxication. Located white female who had a mental breakdown. Female was transported to hospital by medics for treatment. Located several hypodermic syringes on her person.

Persons charged or arrested

Christopher L. Griescheimer, 54, warrant for failure to appear

Bill A. Alexander, 65, OVI

Sylvia Y. Bell, 59, theft

Jason M. Cospy, 26, warrant for driving under suspension

John M. Edwards, 29, drug possession

Angela M. Kernbs, 40, warrant arrest (2) for driving under suspension

Daleon J. Bruner, 23, warrant arrest for street racing, driving under suspension, falsification

Holly R. Hope, 30, theft

Damarcus A. Hudson, 28, drug possession, license plate violation

Dustin A. Swaney, 31, theft, forgery, criminal trespass, possession of controlled substance

Milton R. Borders, 42, disorderly conduct

Dorianna R. Morrow, 25, driving under suspension

Tyler R. Broaddrick, 24, tampering with evidence

Matthew D. Eshelman, warrants (2) for driving under suspension

Tela F. Gibson, 32, theft, possessing criminal tools

Lindsey K. Edwards, 28, theft

Seth A. McAtee, 30, theft

Lorne B. Stephens, 47, theft

Natasha A. Waldroop, 29, disorderly conduct, possessing drug abuse instruments

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

