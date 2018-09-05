Superior Abrasives picks up land option

VANDALIA — Superior Abrasives, a manufacturer of abrasive tools for industry located in Stonequarry Crossings, has asked the city for an option to purchase a 5-acre tract of land to the west of their existing facility.

The Vandalia City Council unanimously approved the option 5-0 on Tuesday during its regular meeting. Vice Mayor Richard Herbst and Council Member Mike Blakesly were absent from the meeting.

The company previously had an option to purchase the land that was set at the time of original purchase of the company’s 12+ acre site. That option expired in March.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Superior would pay $26,530 per acre subject to a 2-percent increase annually. The city also retains a right of first refusal so that if any party makes a written offer on the property, Superior Abrasives would have 30 days to match the offer.

Superior Abrasives opened its signature 100,000 square foot facility with a large red S in the design in November, 2016 after relocating from Harrison Township.

In other action on a light agenda, council approved a re-plat requested by Joseph Realty to combine two parcels at National Road and Corporate Center Drive into one lot of nearly seven acres. The re-plat is requested after Joseph Airport Hyundai purchased the former Airport Inn and razed the buildings. The site has since been restored with grass and trees while paved areas are being used for employee and overflow parking.

Council also approved a resolution to purchase asphalt from Valley Asphalt at a cost of $68 per ton for Type II Asphalt and $69 per ton for Type I Asphalt.

The resolution was necessary because Barrett Paving Materials, who was awarded the city’s original asphalt contract in March, has been unable to supply asphalt to the city on multiple occasions including when the city was constructing the walkway in front of the Vandalia Recreation Center. Public Works employees were forced to purchase asphalt from Valley Asphalt to complete the project.

Finally, council approved an extension on a sidewalk bond for the Brown School Woods, Section 4. There are currently eight undeveloped lots in the development.

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, September 17. A study session will begin at 6 p.m. in the large conference room and the business meeting will follow at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 333 James Bohanan Drive. Both meetings are open to the public.

