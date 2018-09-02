County Recorder offers free Veteran’s ID Cards

DAYTON — According to the United States Census Bureau, Montgomery County populates over 40,000 veterans. Recorder and veteran Brandon McClain is introducing an innovative new program to assist veterans in obtaining benefits. The program serves as a proactive safety net to ensure veterans securely record their DD-214 and obtain a valid form of state-issued identification that can be used to assist in obtaining healthcare benefits, burial benefits, VA home loans, VA loans, store discounts, and more.

The Veteran ID Card replaces the pocket DD-214, which can become illegible, and is FREE to all honorably discharged veterans.

“We must do everything possible to serve those who have faithfully served this country. Many of my fellow veterans have encountered barriers that have prevented them from receiving benefits they have already earned through their military service. This should never happen. We must always stand up for and with those who were prepared to give everything to protect our freedoms. This program serves that purpose.” said Recorder McClain.

Recorder McClain encourages all honorably discharged veterans to record their DD-214 and obtain a Veteran ID Card from the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office. The office is located on the 5th Floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building, 451 W. Third Street Dayton, Ohio 45422. For additional questions or comments please call (937) 225-4275 or visit www.mcrecorder.org and click on the Veteran ID Card Program tab.

The official launch date of the Veteran Identification Card Program is Tuesday, September 4, 2018.