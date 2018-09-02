Library hosts Get Outside Book Club

DAYTON — To a young child, the world is an amazing place to be explored. The Get Outside Book Club, which runs September 1 through October 31, encourages preschoolers to learn about nature through books and hands-on exploration. The annual partnership between the Dayton Metro Library and Five Rivers MetroParks features storytimes at area MetroParks led by Children’s Librarians, followed by outdoor activities conducted by park staff.

“Books are the starting point, then children can explore and experience for themselves topics such as spiders, birds, nature in the city or wetlands,” said Dorri Hegyi, Children’s Services Librarian at the Miamisburg Branch Library and coordinator of the Get Outside Book Club. “It’s a great way for parents to introduce their young children to new topics, build their knowledge and help them feel more comfortable about new experiences,” said Hegyi.

Families can register for the Get Outside Book Club at any Dayton Metro Library location and receive a folder to keep track of the activities they do together. Once they’ve read six books on any nature-related topic and completed six outdoor activities, their child earns a prize that they can pick up at the Library. The Club concludes October 31.

For more information, visit any Dayton Metro Library location, go online at DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_LibraryLogoCMYK.jpg