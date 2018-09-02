County Recorder invites veterans for coffee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain invites all local veterans to share coffee and conversation revealing all the benefits of the New Veteran Identification Card Program.

According to the 2016 U.S. Census, there are approximately 40,000 veterans living in Montgomery County. The Veteran Identification Card Program will benefit them all.

Coffee for Veterans with Recorder Brandon McClain will be held at the following locations:

September 11 at 9:30 a.m. Vandalia Senior Center, 21 Tionda Drive, Vandalia, OH

September 25 at 9:30 a.m. Huber Heights Senior Citizens Center, 6428 Chambersburg Rd, Dayton, OH

The above sponsoring locations have agreed to make coffee complimentary to all attending veterans. For additional dates and locations, please contact the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office Community Affairs Specialist, Tristina Allen at (937) 496-3017.