Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
August 19
UDF, domestic violence, Dispatched to a disturbance in the lot of UDF. Officer witnessed an act of domestic violence/assault, and made arrest. Another subject was arrested for obstructing official business, and a 3rd was arrested for disorderly conduct.
York Commons Blvd., OVI, During routine patrol I observed a vehicle commit a traffic offense. Arrested male for operation of a motor vehicle while impaired.
August 20
Walmart, theft, Report of a female shoplifter, transported to jail on possession of drugs and active warrant.
Walmart, theft, Report of two female shop lifters, issued summons for theft.
August 21
President Ct., misuse of credit card, Unknown person made unauthorized purchases on Groupon.
August 22
Reinwood, burglary, Female suspect broke into two vehicles and entered home of victim uninvited.
Meeker, criminal damaging, Unknown suspect(s) broke the front passengers window of a vehicle.
August 24
Walmart, theft, Report of a theft in progress, male suspect exited the store and left the area.
Persons charged or arrested
Katelynn A. Kaufmann, 21, domestic violence
Michelle L. Orrender, 43, disorderly conduct
Tiffany R. Perkins, 19, drug possession, obstructing official business
DekertA. Morris, 42, warrant for failure to appear
Danny R. Royer, 38, OVI, theft
Laura N. Smith, 39, theft, possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, marijuana paraphernalia, warrant for theft
Amber D. Rogers, 33, theft
Lisa D. Snyder, 59, theft
Erica M. Bogan, 31, burglary
Valerie J. Eaton, 44, theft
Gregory A. Parish, 51, warrant for theft
Sarah D. Elfritz, 41, warrant for drug possession, possession of drug abuse instruments
Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.