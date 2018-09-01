Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

August 19

UDF, domestic violence, Dispatched to a disturbance in the lot of UDF. Officer witnessed an act of domestic violence/assault, and made arrest. Another subject was arrested for obstructing official business, and a 3rd was arrested for disorderly conduct.

York Commons Blvd., OVI, During routine patrol I observed a vehicle commit a traffic offense. Arrested male for operation of a motor vehicle while impaired.

August 20

Walmart, theft, Report of a female shoplifter, transported to jail on possession of drugs and active warrant.

Walmart, theft, Report of two female shop lifters, issued summons for theft.

August 21

President Ct., misuse of credit card, Unknown person made unauthorized purchases on Groupon.

August 22

Reinwood, burglary, Female suspect broke into two vehicles and entered home of victim uninvited.

Meeker, criminal damaging, Unknown suspect(s) broke the front passengers window of a vehicle.

August 24

Walmart, theft, Report of a theft in progress, male suspect exited the store and left the area.

Persons charged or arrested

Katelynn A. Kaufmann, 21, domestic violence

Michelle L. Orrender, 43, disorderly conduct

Tiffany R. Perkins, 19, drug possession, obstructing official business

DekertA. Morris, 42, warrant for failure to appear

Danny R. Royer, 38, OVI, theft

Laura N. Smith, 39, theft, possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, marijuana paraphernalia, warrant for theft

Amber D. Rogers, 33, theft

Lisa D. Snyder, 59, theft

Erica M. Bogan, 31, burglary

Valerie J. Eaton, 44, theft

Gregory A. Parish, 51, warrant for theft

Sarah D. Elfritz, 41, warrant for drug possession, possession of drug abuse instruments

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_ButlerPolice.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.