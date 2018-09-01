What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Butler building access

The safety of our students and staff is extremely important to us. We have upgraded various safety procedures, some of which will be visible readily to parents and students. In addition to a school safety officer, parents are advised there is now a buzzer system at the main office which you will need to ring to gain entry. In the main office, you will be required to sign in/out and you may be asked to show ID if our staff members do not know you. You will also be required to wear a VISITOR badge while in the building.

Driver’s Education Classes

AAA Driving School offers driver’s education classes at Butler for our students. The cost of the full program is $399 which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. The next session of classes will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 3:00-5:00 p.m., October 9 thru November 15. This Fall class is limited to the first 35 students who submit applications. Visit the district’s website for for an application and application requirements and specific dates when AAA Driving School representative will be at Butler to directly accept applications and payment, starting Thursday, Sept. 18.

Tuesday Late-Start

On most Tuesdays through the school year, the start of the school day is delayed until 8:45 a.m., providing an opportunity for our staff to have Team Time for planning, professional development, and meetings. If you need to drop off your daughter/son at your normal time, you may do so. Upon arrival, students should report directly to the cafeteria until 8:30 a.m. Please note: during the winter, if there is a 2-hour delay, Team Time is cancelled, and the school day begins at 9:45 a.m.

Attention Freshmen: Sinclair College Young Scholars Program

Young Scholars (YS), Sinclair’s first pre-college program, prepares first generation students in grades 9 through 12 within Montgomery County, Ohio with the skills necessary to successfully transition to college following high school graduation.

Young Scholars currently meet throughout the academic year on Saturday mornings. Eligibility criteria: Applicants will apply for YSP after their 8th-grade year and make a commitment 9th through 12th grades; Parents/Guardian(s) have not earned a college degree; Applicant must reside in Montgomery County, Ohio; Applicant must have a 2.5 G.P.A. or higher upon completion of the 8th grade; Parent/Guardian must give permission. Graduates of the YSP will be eligible to receive the Taylor Scholarship which is only transferable to Sinclair Community College. Click here for further information and an application. Accepted students will be notified by Friday, Aug. 31 and will be expected to attend the Young Scholars Orientation on September 8.

MVCTC Visit to Butler

Ambassadors from MVCTC will be visiting Sophomore U.S. Studies classes on Wednesday, Sept. 5 to explain programs at MVCTC. Sophomores who do not have an U.S. Studies class are encouraged to make arrangements with their teachers to attend one of the sessions.

