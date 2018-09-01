Database glitch causes school bus delays

VANDALIA — Despite some some early year transportation delays, Superintendent Rob O’Leary told the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education that the 2018-19 school year is off to a good start on Tuesday evening. O’Leary spoke at the beginning of what turned out to be a short meeting.

“The School Safety Officer Program has been very well received, and communication with the city and township police departments has gone well,” said O’Leary. “It’s great to be back and have our students back.”

O’Leary noted that there are always some transportation delays at the beginning of the year, especially as kindergarten and preschool are added in. However, the district discovered a glitch in the way some information was in the student information system and how that was being read by the transportation system.

During a short agenda, the Board voted 4-0 to accept a donation from Keller Williams Realty of $175 for school supplies. Board Member Mary Kilsheimer was absent.

The Board also approved a supplemental text for Butler High School, media collections for Demmitt Elementary School and Smith Middle School, and multiple personnel items.

The Board will hold a work session on Monday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 in the Board Room at the Board office. On Tuesday, Sept. 25, O’Leary will present the State of the Schools when the Board holds its regular meeting at the Butler High School lecture hall.

Both meetings are open to the public.

O’Leary https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_Rob-Oleary.jpeg O’Leary File photo

O’Leary says school year off to strong start

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.