Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

August 14

Denashay McGhee was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for identity fraud after officers were dispatched to the Knights Inn. She was taken to the county jail.

Manuel E. Monsivais was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Elva Ct. He was taken to the county jail.

A person attempted to open a bank account with fraudulent checks. After investigation, the person believed they were valid after receiving them in the mail for being a secret shopper. Police took custody of the checks. No charges were filed.

Police went to Butler High School to investigate the theft of a mountain bike near the band room. The investigation continues.

August 15

An employee of Park-N-Go reported a customer found a set of keys in the parking lot. The keys were placed into police property for safekeeping.

Brandon L. Thompson was arrested for OVI after an officer was dispatched to the area of National Road and Dixie Drive on the report of a reckless driver. He was taken to the county jail and his vehicle towed.

Nicole C. Steck was arrested for violating a protective order after an incident on Rader Dr. She was taken to the county jail.

August 16

Police were dispatched to Johnson Electric on the report of grand theft of copper valued at $1,200-1,50o by a recent employee. The employee demanded a lawyer and refused to talk with police. He was released pending further investigation.

The owner of apartments on Pool and Randler Aves. hired a company to do concrete work and paid a deposit. The work was not completed and he has not been able to get a refund. The investigation continues.

Gregory Norris was cited for possession of marijuana after police were called to Johnson Electric. Police released him at the bus stop at Rite Aid.

Whitney Lucas was cited for speeding and driving under suspension after a traffic stop on Cassel Road. Her vehicle was towed.

August 17

Police were dispatched to Helke Road on the report of a residential burglary. The resident stated while he was on vacation someone stole a gold necklace. There were no signs of forced entry. The investigation continues.

Ronald Simpson was arrested for criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, and obstructing official business after he was found on Lockheed and North American Blvd. going through cars. He was apprehended after a short foot chase and taken to the county jail.

Police responded to Scene 75 on the report of a suspected overdose. Drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics were found. The make was transported to Grandview Hospital.

A resident on E. Alkaline Springs Road reported that her vehicle was stolen. She suspects the keys were taken in a previous burglary of her apartment.

An unknown person posted a threat of physical harm to employees of the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center on the suspect’s Facebook page. The investigation continues.

August 18

An employee of Evans Motorworks reported his cell phone stolen from his desk at the business. The investigation continues.

William Hayslett was arrested on a warrant for felony probation violation through the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on an original charge of domestic violence. He was taken to the county jail.

August 19

A complainant reported that a known person attempted to take money from him. The victim ran away from the scene and called police but would not fill out a statement. The investigation continues.

Haley Hudson was issued a summons for endangering children after her children were found outside by a neighbor.

Christopher Holley was cited for an open container violation after being found at the McDonalds at E. National Road drinking a beer on a bench outside the restaurant. He was also served with a trespass notice.

William R. Brandt was arrested for domestic violence after and incident on Homestretch Road.

Jean Crutcher was arrested for aggravated menacing after an incident on Karns Dr. She was taken to the county jail.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

