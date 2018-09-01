Trustees approve American Legion move

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees approved a liquor license transfer for the American Legion Post 688 on Monday that will allow the post to move to its new location in the former Moritz building at 8220 N. Dixie Drive.

The Post is currently located at 742 W. National Road in the Hock’s Shopping Center. The Post had planned to move the the former Church of Christ building on National Road last year, but ran into obstacles that made the move financially untenable.

In other action, the Trustees approved the purchase of a new Ford Explorer Police Interceptor from Lebanon Ford with equipment from KE Rose and striping from Yipes Stripes at a total cost not to exceed $82,257.50. The purchase, which will raise the police department’s fleet to eight vehicles, will be paid for from the Police Fund and the Harson TIF Fund.

Trustees also adopted a new Township Fire Code to bring the code into alignment with the 2017 Ohio Fire Code.

With nearly $40,000 in unpaid refuse bills on 130 accounts in 2018, those amounts will be sent to the County Auditor for assessment. The number of accounts assessed is down from 197 in 2017 and 136 in 2016.

The township will also send weed abatement and nuisance abatement charges of $8,157.19 for assessment to the Auditor. That amount reflects six properties that were cleaned up in 2018.

Street lighting assessments were also sent to the Auditor in the amount of $107,974.48.

Finally, the Trustees amended appropriation budgets in the cemetery, police, and law enforcement trust funds by a total of nearly $90,000 to account for salary adjustments of seasonal employees, the police department, and some remaining 2017 expenses in the Police Activities Fund.

The Butler Township Board of Trustees are scheduled to hold a workshop on Monday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Their next regular meeting is set for Monday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. All meetings are held in the Butler Township Hall, 3780 Little York Road and are open to the public.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

