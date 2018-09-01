Crusey directed to step up truck enforcement

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council has directed City Manager Jon Crusey to use the Vandalia Division of Police to step up its enforcement of traffic flow and speed by semi trucks on National Road.

That direction comes in the form of Crusey’s latest performance evaluation given to the City Manager in June although it was just signed by all parties earlier this month.

The evaluation praised Crusey for improvement with community and “some” intergovernmental relations and his visibility in Chamber of Commerce functions and other public activities. They also noted improved communication with council, Crusey’s strong budget planning and review, and his mentoring of Assistant City Manager Amber Holloway.

Truck traffic continues to be an area of focus, however.

While council has seen the impact of forces outside the city limits having influence on city operations, council is most concerned with truck traffic,” they wrote.

Crusey is directed to “stop all truck traffic doing more than the posted speed limit – NO warnings.” He is also directed to “aggressively regulate the turns at Dixie & National,” where signage prohibiting right turns was posted earlier this year.

Council said they are willing to pay police officers overtime for a month versus hire another consultant.

“We need to take control now before there is more truck traffic,” they said.

Council also directs Crusey to look into passing massage parlor legislation. Butler Township and Huber Heights passed similar regulations earlier this year.

“With our changing environment, we need to address all businesses that concentrate on the cliental (sic) that frequent those types (identify others) of businesses,” they wrote. “Per previous evaluation: Embrace Vandalia as if there is a need to protect it.”

Crusey’s project list, which is to be updated with council quarterly, includes plans for a new Service Department facility, striping of certain intersections, truck traffic enforcement on National Road, work on a round-about plan for National Road and Peters Pike intersection, relinquishing responsibility for the Airport Access Road to ODOT or the City of Dayton, cost analysis of boulevards on N. Dixie and National Road, and weed control on city streets.

Crusey https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/09/web1_Jon-Crusey-cmyk.jpg Crusey File photo

Plan is part of Crusey’s performance evaluation

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.