Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
August 12
US. 40, assault, Subject attacked victim for no reason outside a bar.
Walmart, theft, Male left the store without paying for items and was issued a summons for theft.
August 13
Old Springfield Road, unruly juvenile, Responded to 1XXX Old Springfield Road regarding a run away juvenile and stolen vehicle.
Brantford Road, breaking and entering, A detached garage door was kicked in an attempted break in.
August 14
Walmart, theft, Adult female shoplifter was issued a summons and trespassed from the store for 2 years.
Red Roof Inn, drug possession, Peace officer/trespass suspect had a warrant. Arrested for the warrant. Found marijuana during search incident to arrest. Booked on the warrant. Summonsed for the marijuana.
McSmith, burglary, The victim reports a known suspect entered his home using the garage door code, and stole cash and medication.
August 15
Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart for a theft in progress. Suspect was charged and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
Benchwood Road, theft, Victim advised that someone stole her stereo and speaker box out of her car.
Spanish Villa, aggravated menacing, A known suspect made threats to his girlfriend while displaying a knife. He then threatened a group of bystanders by saying he would return with a gun later tonight. Suspect was located in the marsh area behind Walmart and arrested for aggravated menacing.
Autumn Ridge, obstructing official business, While investigating a menacing complaint, officers began a separate narcotics investigation. A suspect obstructed official business and was arrested.
August 16
Speedway, aggravated menacing, Dispatched to Speedway 6501 Miller Lane on a report of a disorderly subject that occurred at 0100 hours.
Motel 6, theft, Report of several items missing from hotel room.
August 17
Speedway, possessing drug abuse instruments, Report of a public intoxicated subject, who was later found to have an active warrant.
Persons charged or arrested
Bryan W. Jones, 33, assault
Brandon W. Dotson, 30, theft
Juvenile arrest, unruly juvenile offenses, unauthorized use of vehicle, burglary
Marie A. Cohen, 21, theft
Diallo S. Hubbard, 19, drug possession, driving while suspended
Christopher J. Jurgens, criminal trespass, theft
Lucas R. Taylor, 19, aggravated menacing
Hollie A. Blythe, 33, theft
Hannah E. Pickens, 19, obstructing official business
Wail Souisri, 20, obstructing official business
Tyler L. Merritt, 27, aggravated menacing
Cody D. Conrad, 29, theft, possessing drug abuse instruments
Angela N. Carter, warrant for permitting drug abuse, falsification
Carrie B. Dorn, 39, theft (3 counts), disorderly conduct
Daniell N. Webb, 26, misuse of 911, criminal trespass
Jaime L. Blevins, possessing drug abuse instruments, possession of drugs
James R. Sumlin, 24, warrant for driving under suspension
Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.