Rare book evaluation offered at library branches

DAYTON — If you have an old book and wonder about its value, bring it to the Dayton Metro Library for evaluation by Owen Kubik, of Kubik Fine Books. Mr. Kubik is visiting several Branch Library locations this fall to share tips for being a savvy book collector and lead an “Antiques Roadshow” style evaluation of books brought in by the audience.

“This is a fascinating program, even if you don’t have a book to be evaluated,” said Julie Buchanan, Programming Manager for the Dayton Metro Library. “It’s interesting to learn what makes a book valuable, and what to look for if you’re thinking of becoming a collector.”

Rare Book Collecting & Evaluation takes place at the following Branch Libraries:

KETTERING-MORAINE, 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m.

BROOKVILLE, 120 Blue Pride Dr., Brookville

Monday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m.

ELECTRA C DOREN, 701 Troy St., Dayton

Monday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m.

EAST, 2008 Wyoming St., Dayton

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2:30 p.m.

NORTHMONT, 333 W. National Rd., Englewood

Monday, 11/12, 6:00 p.m.

VANDALIA, 330 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia

Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:00 p.m.

The programs are free, but advance registration is required if you plan to bring a book for evaluation. To register, call (937) 463-2665 or go online to DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Events.

