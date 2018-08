VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council will hold a special council meeting on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the large conference room of the Vandalia Municipal Building at 333 Bohanan Drive.

The purpose of the council meeting is to consider, review and discuss recommended amendments to the City of Vandalia Zoning Code from the Steering Committee for the Rewrite of the Planning & Zoning Code.

