Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

August 6

A citizen found a 2-year old girl playing with her dog three houses away from her own house. When police arrived, he woke the parent up from a nap. The mother, Mariah D. Paul, was issued a summons for child endangering.

A male and female were transported to the hospital after officers were dispatched to the Flying J on the report of a male and female overdosed in the business.

A resident came to the police department to report the theft of a money order after it was turned into his apartment office for rent. The investigation continues.

A resident reported that his two money orders for rent were stolen from the Brookfield Apartment office drop box. The investigation continues.

After responding to Skyview Dr. reference to suspicious subjects, Gretchen Miller was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County for probation violation. She was taken to the county jail.

August 7

Two vehicles were towed from Randler Ave. after the area was posted as no parking for paving. A vehicle was also towed from E. Alkaline Springs Road for the same reason.

August 8

A known suspect turned the water on at a residence on Gabriel St. The water has previously been turned off by the city due to unpaid bills. The suspect keeps turning the water back on. The investigation continues.

August 9

A resident reported her juvenile son ran away the previous night. Police located the juvenile and transported him to the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of unruly juvenile.

A male was found walking on I-75 suffering from a medical condition. He did not know where his truck was and has been unable to locate it. A teletype was sent to surrounding agencies.

A family member was unable to make contact with a resident inside a house but found signs that the person was inside. The officer unlocked the resident’s truck, used the garage door opener to gain entry to the house, where he found the resident inside suffering from a medical emergency.

Zachary Herbst was arrested for an active warrant for failure to appear on domestic violence out of Miami Township. He was taken to the county jail.

A traffic stop was made for expired plates. The plates had a sticker with 8-18 on them. The driver stated the car was her brother’s car and she knew nothing about the sticker. She was cited and the vehicle towed.

August 10

A cell phone was found at E. National Road and Foley Dr. Attempts to contact a possible owner were unsuccessful. The phone was placed in police property.

After a traffic stop of a dump truck for a red light and registration violation on Northwoods Blvd. at Dixie, police found several issues that made the truck unsafe. The driver was cited and the vehicle towed by Sandy’s.

August 11

Ditisha Patterson was charged with endangering children after leaving the child home alone for a few minutes. The child was found outside in the rain by a neighbor. She was issued a summons.

Corey Cooper was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on S. Tionda Drive. He was taken to the county jail.

A father flagged down an officer and reported that his 17-year old son did not return home the previous day. While working on the report, the father showed up with the juvenile in his car. The juvenile was charged with being unruly and underage possession of tobacco.

An officer was flagged down in reference to a found wallet. The wallet was placed into police property.

Jason C. Greene was charged with a felony count of trespassing in a habitation after forcing entry into a home on Cyril Court. He was taken to the county jail.

August 12

A resident on Marview Ave. reported that his home was burglarized sometime over a period of six days. He states that the suspects used a key from the lock box on his front door. The investigation continues.

An officer was dispatched to the Flying J truck stop on the report of a theft. The victim stated two subjects approached him, got him alone, and asked for his money. He complied and the suspects left the area. The investigation continues.

