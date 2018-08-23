Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

August 12

US. 40, assault, Subject attacked victim for no reason outside a bar.

Walmart, theft, Male left the store without paying for items and was issued a summons for theft.

August 13

Old Springfield Road, unruly juvenile, Responded to 1XXX Old Springfield Road regarding a run away juvenile and stolen vehicle.

Brantford Road, breaking and entering, A detached garage door was kicked in an attempted break in.

August 14

Walmart, theft, Adult female shoplifter was issued a summons and trespassed from the store for 2 years.

Red Roof Inn, drug possession, Peace officer/trespass suspect had a warrant. Arrested for the warrant. Found marijuana during search incident to arrest. Booked on the warrant. Summonsed for the marijuana.

McSmith, burglary, The victim reports a known suspect entered his home using the garage door code, and stole cash and medication.

August 15

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart for a theft in progress. Suspect was charged and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Benchwood Road, theft, Victim advised that someone stole her stereo and speaker box out of her car.

Spanish Villa, aggravated menacing, A known suspect made threats to his girlfriend while displaying a knife. He then threatened a group of bystanders by saying he would return with a gun later tonight. Suspect was located in the marsh area behind Walmart and arrested for aggravated menacing.

Autumn Ridge, obstructing official business, While investigating a menacing complaint, officers began a separate narcotics investigation. A suspect obstructed official business and was arrested.

August 16

Speedway, aggravated menacing, Dispatched to Speedway 6501 Miller Lane on a report of a disorderly subject that occurred at 0100 hours.

Motel 6, theft, Report of several items missing from hotel room.

August 17

Speedway, possessing drug abuse instruments, Report of a public intoxicated subject, who was later found to have an active warrant.

Persons charged or arrested

Bryan W. Jones, 33, assault

Brandon W. Dotson, 30, theft

Juvenile arrest, unruly juvenile offenses, unauthorized use of vehicle, burglary

Marie A. Cohen, 21, theft

Diallo S. Hubbard, 19, drug possession, driving while suspended

Christopher J. Jurgens, criminal trespass, theft

Lucas R. Taylor, 19, aggravated menacing

Hollie A. Blythe, 33, theft

Hannah E. Pickens, 19, obstructing official business

Wail Souisri, 20, obstructing official business

Tyler L. Merritt, 27, aggravated menacing

Cody D. Conrad, 29, theft, possessing drug abuse instruments

Angela N. Carter, warrant for permitting drug abuse, falsification

Carrie B. Dorn, 39, theft (3 counts), disorderly conduct

Daniell N. Webb, 26, misuse of 911, criminal trespass

Jaime L. Blevins, possessing drug abuse instruments, possession of drugs

James R. Sumlin, 24, warrant for driving under suspension

