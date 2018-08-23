Aullwood Audubon Center September events

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — September is a time for beautiful seasonal changes and lots of fun and excitement at Aullwood. Celebrate the fall harvest with the food, entertainment and fun of Apple Fest! Enjoy a beautiful autumn day at Aullwood Farm with all the sights, sounds and tastes of fall!

Let’s Go Creek Walking

Saturday, September 1 starting at 2:30 p.m. Grab your water shoes and get ready to dive into Aullwood’s Wiles Creek! As we walk through the cool waters, we will search for animals that are living in and around the waters. (Center)

Aullwood is a Blue Star Museum

Aullwood has once again joined an innovative program sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Department of Defense, and Blue Star Families – Blue Star Museums 2018. Through this program Aullwood will show its support for America’s armed forces by providing free general admission to active duty military personnel from all branches of the service, National Guard members, as well as Reserve members. The active duty member or spouse may bring up to 5 family members through September 2, 2018.

More than 2000 museums across the country, from fine arts museums to science and nature centers and historic sites, are participating. Blue Star Museums provides the gift of an outstanding museum experience to thousands of military families. The program strengthens both museums and military communities and says thank you to military personnel who give so much! See the list of museums at https://www.arts.gov/national/blue-star-museums .

FREE ADMISSION

Sunday, September 2, admission to Aullwood’s Farm and Nature Center is free for all from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Bring your family and friends to explore our six miles of trails, meet our animals at the farm and the center or look for native birds! (Farm and Center)

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, September 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun walk as we experience the fall landscape, birds and other exciting discoveries. Meet in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks. Bring binoculars! Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-member admission is $7.00. (Center)

Farm Discovery Walk

Saturday, September 8 starting at 2:30 p.m. Join us for a discovery walk around the farm. Visit the barn and meet the animals, wander through the garden to see what is growing and journey to the spring house to cool off. (Farm)

*Aullwood Apple Fest

Enjoy an apple feast and so much more at Aullwood Apple Fest! Spend the day at Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, on September 22 and 23 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm and enjoy all the sights, sounds and delicious aromas of Apple Fest. Sample apple pie baked in a Dutch oven, freshly pressed cider, apple dumplings, apple butter, apple fries, roasted almonds, lemon shakes, kettle corn, cabbage rolls, pizza, corn-on-the-cob, beef chili, sugar waffles and Ullery’s home-made ice cream! Downing Fruit Farms will offer fresh apples and apple slushies. Local food include Bella Sorella Pizza, Oasis Fish Boats, Louisiana Fried & Sides, C’est Cheese Grilled Cheese, Dogs for Dogs Hot Dogs and more! Enjoy Aullwood’s new Beer Garden feature fall-inspired beers and hard cider from Bonbright Distributors and Warped Wing Brewery! Aullwood’s delicious apple butter and locally made apple pies are the perfect treat to take away!

Free children’s activities, games, crafts and toys will keep the little ones entertained and the PNC Mobile Learning Adventure will have lots of interactive learning and giveaways. Everyone enjoys a visit with farm animal friends and a tractor pulled wagon ride. Hear tales from Johnny Appleseed and get a free apple — always a highlight! Listen to music and laugh and learn with Chris Rowlands’ songs and puppets. Urban Station will entertain all on Saturday with southern rock and oldies music. The Miami Valley Dance Council Square Dancers will provide stompin’ good fun at 2:00 pm. on Saturday. Willow Creek Band will bring their toe-tappin’ music all day Sunday. Numerous artisans and craft exhibitors will offer needle crafts, animal masks, sand art, garden ornaments, painted pumpkins, chocolates, coffee, wood crafts, soaps and lotions, woven items, jewelry and more. Truly, Aullwood Apple Fest has something for everyone.

Aullwood Apple Fest is sponsored by PNC, Cargill, Dayton Freight, Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP, Enterprise Roofing & Sheet Metal, Western Ohio Graphics, Leaf Filter Gutter Protection and Riverdale Optimist Club.

Admission: $7/adult, $5/child; (ages 2 & under free); Friends of Aullwood members are free with membership card.

Please note that Aullwood’s Marie S. Aull Education Center at 1000 Aullwood Road will be closed on Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23 during Apple Fest.

Peel an apple the old-fashioned way at Aullwood’s Apple Fest on Sept. 22-23, 2018. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_AppleFest.jpg Peel an apple the old-fashioned way at Aullwood’s Apple Fest on Sept. 22-23, 2018. Contributed photo Johnny Appleseed talks about apples at Aullwood’s Apple Fest. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_AppleFest1.jpg Johnny Appleseed talks about apples at Aullwood’s Apple Fest. Contributed photo