City places strict restrictions distribution of written materials

VANDALIA — After months of complaints about advertising circulars being dropped in driveways and gutters, the Vandalia City Council passed an emergency ordinance on Monday that sets strict restrictions on the delivery of most types of “unsolicited written materials.”

Because it was passed as an emergency ordinance, the measure takes effect immediately.

Under the ordinance, any unsolicited materials, such as advertising circulars, must be left by the delivery person on a porch nearest the front door or securely attached to the front door; through a mail slot on the front door or structure if one exists; between the exterior front door, if one exists and is unlocked, and the interior front door; is a distribution box on or adjacent to the premises; in a receptacle used for delivery of non-Postal Service mail packages; or personally to the occupant of the premises.

According to a post on the Vandalia City Manager’s Facebook page, City Manager Jon Crusey began notifying companies involved with delivering these type materials over the past several months and advised them of the new restrictions on Tuesday morning.

From this point moving forward, residents who receive unwanted written materials in an area of your property other than where this ordinance permits are asked to report these violations to the Vandalia Division of Police.

The City of Vandalia has passed an ordinance that places restrictions on the delivery of “unsolicited written materials such as these advertising circulars. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_Circulars.jpeg The City of Vandalia has passed an ordinance that places restrictions on the delivery of “unsolicited written materials such as these advertising circulars. City of Vandalia photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter@VandaliaDrmmer.

