VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler City Schools Transportation Department will host an ice cream social on Tuesday, August 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the bus garage.

This is a chance for students and parents to meet their bus driver for the upcoming school year, get a safety lesson, and enjoy some ice cream.

