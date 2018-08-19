New Aviators take bus tour

The Vandalia-Butler City Schools welcomed nine new staff members to the Aviator team on Tuesday, Aug. 14. As part of orientation day, the staff took a bus tour of the district and also visited the offices of the City of Vandalia and Butler Township. The first day of schol for students is Wednesday, Aug. 22.

The Vandalia-Butler City Schools welcomed nine new staff members to the Aviator team on Tuesday, Aug. 14. As part of orientation day, the staff took a bus tour of the district and also visited the offices of the City of Vandalia and Butler Township. The first day of schol for students is Wednesday, Aug. 22. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_FullSizeRender.jpeg The Vandalia-Butler City Schools welcomed nine new staff members to the Aviator team on Tuesday, Aug. 14. As part of orientation day, the staff took a bus tour of the district and also visited the offices of the City of Vandalia and Butler Township. The first day of schol for students is Wednesday, Aug. 22. VBCSD Photo