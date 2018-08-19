Vandalia looks to fill Boards and Commissions

VANDALIA — The Council of the City of Vandalia continuously accepts applications from persons interested in serving on City boards and commissions. Following is a description of the boards and commissions. If you are interested in being appointed to one of these committees, contact Missy Pruszynski at 415-2258, and an application will be mailed to you or you can download an application by visiting the City of Vandalia website at www.vandaliaohio.org.

Currently, there are openings on the following Boards and Commissions:

Local Board of Tax Review

When: Meetings called by Tax Administrator only as necessary but not less than once a year.

Location: Municipal Building The Local Board of Tax Review is made up of three members to hear appeals regarding income tax assessments. A tax or accounting background is not required. Members do not have to be domiciled in the City. Members typically serve two year terms but there is no limitation on the number of terms a member can serve. Members serve without compensation.

Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA)

BZA members hear and determine appeals where it is alleged that there is an error in any order, requirement, decision or determination made by the Administrative Officer; determine such variances from this Zoning Code as will not be contrary to the public interest; authorize the substitution or extension of nonconforming uses; and determine the similarity of uses. Meetings are held second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6pm.

Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council

When: Meetings called by Housing Officer

Location: Municipal Building

The Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council, composed of seven members, is appointed by the Vandalia City Council to annually review projects which have received real property tax abatement as an economic development incentive. Members serve without compensation for a term of three years.

Housing Code Board of Appeals

When: Called by Building Code Official

Where: Municipal Building

City Council adopted a Housing/Property Maintenance Code establishing minimum standards for property maintenance. To protect against abuse of this code, a Housing Code Board of Appeals was created. This board is made of five residents to hear appeals from any property owner who thinks this code is being unfairly applied. Terms are three years without compensation. Currently there are two alternate member positions on this board.

Cultural Arts Advisory Board

When: Typically meets the third Tuesday of each month from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Municipal Building

The Cultural Arts Endowment Fund Advisory Committee, composed of five members, is appointed by the Vandalia City Council to make recommendations to the Vandalia-Butler Foundation regarding the disbursement of funds to support artistic and cultural activities, programs, performances and organization, or other purposes as determined by the Council of the City of Vandalia. Members serve without compensation for a term of two years.

Public Art in Vandalia Committee

When: Typically meets the third Tuesday of each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Municipal Building

The Public Art in Vandalia Committee works in an advisory capacity for the planning, site and artist selection, fabrication and implementation of the PAIV Program. The Committee also serves within the community as advocates for public art and the City of Vandalia PAIV Program. The Committee is comprised of no more than five voting members. Members should be residents of the City of Vandalia with interest in public arts and the artistic community and should include at least one artist. If any member is not a resident of Vandalia, that nonresident member must either be employed within the City of Vandalia, or be an artist or otherwise involved with the artistic community of another local community. Members serve two-year staggered terms without compensation.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_VandaliaLogo.jpg