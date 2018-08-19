Man in Machine training conducted in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Firefighters from around the region spent two days in Vandalia training on machines and tools used to extricate people from special circumstances focused on machinery.

Dubbed the Man in Machine class, first responders train to remove victims from various presses, rollers, conveyors, and other industrial equipment according to Fire Chief Chad Follick.

Firefighters from the City of Clayton, Tipp City, Mason, Bethel Clark, Miami Township (Greene County) and Riley Township out of Butler County sent personnel to the training. The class was conducted by Take the Door Training, a company that provides training all across the United States.

Firefighters from around the region trained in Vandalia on extricating victims from various types of machinery last week. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_FireTraining.jpg Firefighters from around the region trained in Vandalia on extricating victims from various types of machinery last week. Vandalia Fire photo Firefighters from around the region trained in Vandalia on extricating victims from various types of machinery last week. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_FireTraining2.jpg Firefighters from around the region trained in Vandalia on extricating victims from various types of machinery last week. Vandalia Fire photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

