Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

July 29

Walmart, aggravated menacing, Dispatched to Walmart for a disorderly. Victim refused to prosecute for threats allegedly made by suspect.

July 30

Benchwood Road, theft, Victims’ two vehicles were left unlocked. Both were entered overnight and a pair of sunglasses taken from one. No suspects.

Kinmont, theft, Power washer left outside over the weekend stolen by unknown suspects.

Benchwood Road, theft, Unlocked vehicle entered overnight and wallet taken. No suspects.

July 31

Commerce Center, menacing, Suspect sent threatening text messages to a co-worker indicating she was going to assault her at their workplace.

Frederick Pike, burglary, The residence was entered by force and items were taken.

August 1

Walmart, theft, I was at Walmart on unrelated call and was notified of a theft in progress. Two suspects were charged for theft and obstructing official business.

Days Inn, theft, Known suspect was believed to have stolen a direct express SSI card from the victim.

Speedway, theft, Responded to Speedway regarding the theft of lottery scratch-off tickets.

Walnut Ridge, possession of heroin, Unintentional drug overdose. Subject was revived by NARCAN and transported to local hospital. Suspected heroin found on his person, charges pending lab results.

Walmart, theft, Michael Kors wallet containing green card lost/stolen at Walmart approximately 3 months ago.

Walmart, criminal trespass, A female was arrested for criminal trespass.

Kinmont, theft, Unknown subject stole reconditioned mailbox from post.

Walmart, theft, Unknown female obtained merchandise from Walmart and passed points of purchase without paying for it. Suspect fled on foot when confronted by asset protection.

August 2

Walmart, theft, Theft of merchandise from Walmart, suspect arrested and issued summons for theft.

N. Dixie Drive, endangering children, Located young child in the driver seat of a running vehicle. Child was left alone for lengthy amount of time. Mother charged.

August 3

Courtyard by Marriott, theft, iPad left in hotel lobby by victim’s son, taken by unknown suspect.

Walmart, theft, Female left the store without paying for items and was arrested for theft.

Walmart, theft, Female exited the store without paying for items and was arrested for theft.

Walmart, theft, Suspect concealed store merchandise and passed all points of sale without paying for them. Suspect issued a summons for theft.

August 4

Motel 6, disorderly conduct/intoxication, Intoxicated subject was warned for disorderly behavior, and was so heavily intoxicated he could not properly care for himself. The suspect persisted in his actions and was arrested.

Walmart, theft, Theft of merchandise from Walmart, summons issued.

Benchwood Road, theft, Victim said ex-boyfriend stole items from home while she was gone.

Walmart, theft, Known subject was caught trespassing and stealing from Walmart.

Persons charged or arrested

Laryan M. Smith, 39, driving under suspension

Torye S. Simms, 26, menacing by stalking

Ambra J. Powell, 27, driving with no license

Juvenile arrest, obstructing official business, theft

Jani’a D. L. Gibson, 19, theft

Danielle N. Webb, 26, criminal trespass

Howard L. Lankford, 20, disorderly conduct

Valerie J. Eaton, 44, theft

Kiarra S. Brasers, 24, endangering children

Stephen L. Reynolds, Jr., 28, driving under suspension

Mable C. Kidder, 39, inducing panic

Mollina T. Wilson, 25, theft

Sammantha M. Johnson, 24, theft

Christopher J. Jurgens, 31, theft

Dominique L. Lucas, 26, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Johnny T. Reddick, 49, theft

Roy L. Brawner, 57, criminal trespass, theft, warrant for drug possession

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_ButlerPolice-2.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.