Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

July 22

Michelle Waters was arrested on a warrant out of Kettering Municipal Court for assault and disorderly conduct after an officer responded to the Knights Inn on Poe Ave. She was taken to the county jail.

Aragon Noaks was cited for possession of marijuana after being found in the park at Old Springfield Road and Canal Road after hours. He was given a ride back to his car in Huber Heights.

July 23

A complainant reported that her son’s cell phone was stolen at Cassel Hills Pool and had been sold at an ecoATM at a Kroger store in Huber Heights. The phone was being held by ecoATM. The investigation continues.

Rebecca L. Parson was arrested for theft after she was found to have placed merchandise into her purse at the Kroger on Northwoods Blvd. She was taken to the county jail.

July 24

A vehicle was towed from Clyde Place after a 48-hour warning was placed on it.

Allyson S. Anderson was arrested on a warrant out of Huber Heights after a traffic stop at Little York Road and I-75. The driver of the vehicle was cited for not possessing a valid driver’s license and released. The vehicle was towed.

July 25

An officer was dispatched to Bright Avenue on the report of a vehicle being broken into overnight. The investigation continues.

Miranda Fugate was arrested for domestic violence after a family member reported that Fugate had struck her several times in the lot of the Flying J Travel Plaza. She was taken to the county jail.

July 26

An officer was dispatched to Hartshorn Drive on the report of a vehicle theft. The investigation continues.

July 27

An officer responded to Evan’s Motorworks after an employee reported a vehicle missing. It was entered into LEADS as stolen. The investigation continues.

After a traffic stop at Little York Road and Webster St., the driver, Mark L. Bro, was issued a citation for expired registration. The passenger, Larry N. Stacey, was arrested on a warrant through the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken to the county jail.

A known suspect wrote a check to Vandalia Optometry which was returned for insufficient funds. Attempts to contact the suspect have failed. The investigation continues.

July 28

Kevin L. Robinson was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at Stoney Springs and Stonequarry Road. He was also cited for OVI refusal, driving under OVI suspension, and expired registration. He was released to a sober friend.

A resident reported his cell phone was stolen in Las Vegas. ECO ATM reported that his phone had been sold but needed a police report in order to ship the phone back to the victim.

A resident reported that a package shipped via UPS hand been opened, resealed, and the contents stolen. The investigation continues.

July 29

An Ohio State Trooper brought Kimberly Cantrell to the police department for a breath alcohol test. She tested .221% BAC and was released to the trooper.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Stonequarry and Helke Roads on the search for an adult female. She was located and transported to Grandview Hospital on an emergency admission.

July 30

A resident on E. Alkaline Springs Rd. reported her apartment and vehicle entered overnight. The investigation continues.

July 31

Greg McIntosh was issued a summons for possession of marijuana paraphernalia after an anonymous caller reported unknown person were using drugs on Imperial Court.

A resident on Gabriel St. reported someone attempted to gain access to his attached garage. The investigation continues.

Vandalia Rental reported the theft of a Bobcat Skid-Steer and trailer by a suspect who used a fake driver’s license, phone number, and credit card. The investigation continues.

August 1

Roberta Wermter was arrested on a warrant out of Huber Heights for receiving stolen property after officers were called to Poe Avenue on the report of someone sleeping in her motor home. She was taken to the county jail.

A resident on Imperial Ct. reported that he returned home from work and found a key broken off in his door lock. There was no other signs of tampering or entry. The investigation continues.

August 2

A resident at Crossroads Rehab & Nursing Home reported his tablet stolen while he was in the hospital. The investigation continues.

A patient at Vandalia Medical Center reported he left his wallet and sunglasses at the office after an appointment. The glasses were found on a trash can but the wallet was not found. The investigation continues.

August 3

A resident reported receiving a fraudulent check for property she was supposed to mail the suspect. The investigation continues.

A resident reported that four suspicious checks were forged and cashed at bank branches in Dayton and Columbus. The investigation continues.

Tanner Wright was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Crestgrove Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

Smedley Chevrolet reported three dealer plates being stolen. The investigation continues.

Unknown suspects painted graffiti on the handball courts at Helke Park. The investigation continues.

August 4

Heather Derksen was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Peters Pike. She was taken to the county jail.

Matthew Ogden was brought to the department for an alcohol blood test by the Ohio State Patrol. He tested .117 and .129% BAC. He left in the custody of the trooper.

The pharmacy clerk at Rite Aid activated a panic alarm after a black male gave her a note saying “this is a robbery” and demanded various drugs. The suspect displayed a pistol but was gone when police arrived. The investigation continues.

August 5

A 17-year old juvenile was charged with being a runaway and a curfew violation. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.

Jason M. Wile was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Clark County after officers responded to an address on Helke Road on the report of a missing woman. The woman was located and denied being forcibly removed to the location. Wile was transported to the county jail.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

