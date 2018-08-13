Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

July 15

Jeffrey Mayenschein was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Wollenhaupt Dr. He was found while doing a safety walk through of the house for the victim. He was taken to the county jail.

July 16

A resident on Ronald Street reported that a credit card was opened in her name without consent. The investigation continues.

James Guinn was given a summons to appear in court for criminal trespassing after he went to an address on Randler Avenue. He has previously been warned for trespassing in July.

July 17

After a traffic stop for an equipment violation, Meiah Tucker was found to have a felony warrant out of Wayne County, Indiana for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of narcotic equipment. She was taken to the county jail.

Jasmine Heard was arrested at the Miami County Jail on two warrants for endangering children. She was taken to the county jail.

July 18

Geniah D. Galloway was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for forgery. She was taken to the county jail.

Rachel Chrisman was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County for failure to appear on an original charge of theft. She was taken to the county jail.

A juvenile male was charged with petty theft after taking a drone from Dollar General. It was returned and the case referred to juvenile court.

July 19

Joshua Welch was arrested for felony domestic violence after an incident on Karns Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

Jeffrey Molesky was issued a summons for discharging fireworks in the city and an officer was dispatched to Imperial Court. A bag of fireworks was confiscated.

A complainant reported that his car was struck while parked at FedEx. The investigation continues.

Kenneth Jeffries, III was issued a summons for criminal trespassing after he entered an apartment on Kenbrook Drive. He was released.

July 20

Vandalia officers assisted the Range Task Force with the execution of a search warrant at a room at the Knights Inn where two males were arrested on drug and weapons charges. Montgomery County is handling charges. Both men were taken to the county jail.

The Ohio State Patrol brought Tyler Steven Baker to the department for a blood alcohol test. He tested .136% BAC and was released to the custody of the state trooper.

License plates were confiscated from a vehicle parked at the Super 8 Motel on E. National Road per a BMV confiscation order.

July 21

Officers responded to an address on Gabriel St. on the report of domestic violence between siblings. Police couldn’t determine primary aggressor so no charges were filed.

A 16-year old juvenile male was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Wilhelmina Ave. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.

Gregory Peterson was arrested on a warrant out of Lima Municipal Court for possession of marijuana after he was located at the Super 8 Motel. He was transported to the county jail.

William G. Harkleroad was issued a summons for petty theft after he attempted to steal a table from the former El Rancho Grande restaurant. He was released at the scene.

Annette Kuzujanakis was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication after she was found walking down Kirkwood Drive with the assistance of two neighbors. She had injuries consistent with falling down and was transported to the Good Sam North emergency room.

Chavala Townsend was given a summons for discharging an air gun in the city limits. She paid the victim for damage done to a vehicle window.

