Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

July 15

N. Dixie Drive, Dispatched to business for a disorderly impaired patron. Subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.

July 16

Amar India Restaurant, breaking and entering, Suspect broke into the Amar India restaurant and stole currency. Suspect was arrested and booked into the county jail.

Days Inn, possessing drug abuse instruments, Disorderly subjects trespassed from hotels, located needle and possible forged check on female.

Max & Ermas, forgery, Unknown suspect(s) passed a counterfeit $20.00 bill.

July 17

Miller @ Benchwood Road, possession of marijuana, A traffic stop was on conducted on a vehicle with an expired plate (February 2018). Upon speaking with all the occupants inside of the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the rear passenger. Upon speaking with the rear passenger about the odor of marijuana, the rear passenger reached inside his pants pocket and pulled out a green leafy substance that had the odor of raw marijuana.

Walmart, aggravated robbery, A suspect removed merchandise past the last point of sale without paying. The suspect brandished a handgun while fleeing from security.

Walmart, theft, Suspect selected a TV, removed it from box, and returned to customer service with an old receipt for cash.

Walmart, theft, Report of female juvenile employee stealing from Walmart.

July 19

Speedway, forgery, Speedway clerk reported that she took a likely counterfeit $100.00 bill around 0300 hrs. Nothing was obtained using the bill due to the suspect fleeing when confronted by the clerk.

N. Dixie Drive, felonious assault, Responded to scene of an assault with a knife. The victim was transported to the hospital. The suspect was later apprehended in Dayton but charges were refused by the prosecutor’s office.

July 20

Walmart, theft, Subject stole television and attempted to flee from officers in vehicle and was eventually apprehended.

S. Sunny Ridge, burglary, The victim’s juvenile brother entered her home without permission while she was out of town for several days. Approximately $40 in loose change and a bottle of wine had been stolen from the residence.

Office Depot, theft, Unknown subject entered store and left with two computer monitors without paying.

Walmart, theft, Subject selected merchandise, exited the store past all points of sale making no attempt to pay for the merchandise. Subject was apprehended when he fled from Asset Protection.

Walmart, theft, A Male suspect left the store without paying for television. The suspect was identified and a charge of theft was filed.

July 21

Walmart, theft, Stopped male subject for shoplifting from Walmart, issued summons to court.

Walmart, theft, Adult female shoplifter was booked into the county jail on one count of misdemeanor theft.

Office Depot, theft, Two subjects entered store, removed merchandise and exited making no attempt to pay for the merchandise.

Walmart, domestic violence, Responded to Walmart 3465 York Commons Blvd regarding a domestic violence that occurred in the parking lot. Upon investigation, the suspect was observed driving in the parking lot. The suspect was stopped and found intoxicated. Suspect was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Benchwood Road, telecommunications harassment, Resident reported that her ex-boyfriend had continuously sent text messages to her after she told him several times to stop.

July 22

Cousin Vinny’s Pizzareia, domestic violence, Domestic violence complaint between boyfriend and girlfriend. Case will be reviewed with the Prosecutors Office for possible charges.

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart for a theft complaint. Male subject was stopped by security and store management. Male subject was issued a summons to appear in court.

July 23

Hertlein Road, breaking and entering,Victim’s grandson broke in and stole victim’s car. Car was later recovered and suspect arrested.

Dog Leg Road, theft, A pump was stolen from a construction site.

July 24

Walmart, drug possession, Responded to Walmart for a theft in progress. Suspect was placed into custody had drugs on his person. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Brantford Road, breaking and entering, A detached garage was entered by force and items were taken.

Speedway, felonious assault, Report of an assault. Two male suspects attacked two male victim.

July 25

Merrill Road, carrying concealed weapon, I responded to the scene of a person that was lurking around a garage in the area where a breaking and entering offense occurred several hours earlier. Found subject and arrested him for carrying a concealed weapon.

Walmart, theft, A male subject was arrested for theft and transported to the county jail for an active warrant.

Walmart, theft, Two subjects working in conjunction selected merchandise and concealed said merchandise. They exited the store past all points of sale making no attempt to pay for the merchandise.

Little York Road, assault, Report of an assault in the parking lot. Male had minor injury to his forehead.

July 26

Speedway, possession of heroin, A subject was found unresponsive at Speedway from a drug overdose and was transported to the hospital.

Engle Road, criminal trespassing, served a criminal trespassing to a subject squatting in a storage unit. Seized drug paraphernalia.

July 27

Walmart, theft, Female shoplifter issued a summons in lieu of arrest.

Walmart, misuse of creidt card, Victim discovered transactions on his bank statement and was able to cancel those transactions before sale was made.

Red Roof Inn, theft, Unknown make or model television was stolen from room #236 of the Red Roof Inn sometime overnight. The guest of this reported the missing telvision at checkout time and claimed he was not in the room overnight.

Little York Road, assault, Victim said suspect punched her in the arm when she exited his vehicle. Suspect served a summons for assault.

Persons charged or arrested

Johnny J. Smith, 40, disorderly conduct

Mark A. Lairmore, 49, possessing criminal tools, breaking and entering

Caleb J. Cox, 22, possession of marijuana

Brian T. Jones, 49, theft, warrant arrest for robbery

Juvenile arrest, theft

Tia J. Bonner, 26, warrant for OVI

Ronnie L. Burns, 27, warrant for OVI

James F. Henry, 39, theft, driving under suspension, fleeing/eluding

Juvenile arrest, underage possession of alcohol, unruly juvenile offense

Juvenile arrest, burglary, unruly juvenile, using weapons while intoxicated, underage possession of alcohol

Antonio D. Wilkins, 28, theft

Ronnie T. Dalevon, 22, theft

Jessica L. M. Bowman, 27, theft

Linsey S. Stoll, 34, OVI, marked lanes violation, domestic violence

Dale E. Slusser, 54, telecommunications harassment

Nicholas K. Deaton, 28, theft

Bryan E. Hallam, 52, warrant for contributing to delinquency of a child

Sarah R. Bolin, 38, warrant for contributing to delinquency of a child

Jordan D. Bratton, 27, breaking and entering

Joaphar A. Swain, 22, theft

Derek L. Honeycutt, 35, possession of drugs, theft

John M. Edwards, 29, carrying concealed weapon

Christopher D. Thomas, 48, theft, warrant for driving under suspension

Brandon L. Ryan, 32, theft

Melissa R. Welch, 33, theft

Sunrashje R. Walker, 24, theft

Charles W. WIggins, 34, warrant for failure to appear

William C. Hayslett, 38, assault

Charles M. Reed, 44, driving under suspension

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

