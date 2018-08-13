Lemonade stand benefits Food Pantry

Campers at the Vandalia Recreation Center’s Camp Rec operated a lemonade stand on Thursday, Aug. 2 to benefit the Vandalia Food Pantry. Thirsty customers could get lemonade with cash donation or a canned food item. The campers set a goal of 250 foot items for the second annual lemonade stand, 50 more than a year ago.

Campers at the Vandalia Recreation Center’s Camp Rec operated a lemonade stand on Thursday, Aug. 2 to benefit the Vandalia Food Pantry. Thirsty customers could get lemonade with cash donation or a canned food item. The campers set a goal of 250 foot items for the second annual lemonade stand, 50 more than a year ago.