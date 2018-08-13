Vandalia-Butler celebrates National Night Out

The Vandalia and Butler Township Police Departments, along with other community organizations, joined together for the 35th National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Butler Township’s observance was at Stonespring while Vandalia’s was at the Vandalia Sports Complex. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug awareness, generate support for anti-crime programs, and to strenghthen the ties between neighbors and local police.

