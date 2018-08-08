Princi runs with the bulls

Erik Princi, a 2017 Butler High School graduate, recently traveled to Pamplona, Spain to take part in the San Fermin Festival, famous for the Running of the Bulls. Princi, a student at Florida State University’s Valencia Study Center in Spain, is pictured left to right with Max Bell, Nick Cave, and Carter Phillips.

