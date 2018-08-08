Vandalia building walkway on Stonequarry Road

VANDALIA — When the Vandalia-Butler City Schools resume next week, students walking along Stonequarry Road to Morton Middle School will have a safer walk – at least part of the way.

City of Vandalia Public Works crews have been installing an asphalt path from the Vandalia Recreation Center westward toward Morton Middle School up to the line that separates Butler Township from the city. It’s a project Vandalia has been discussing for a couple of years, and completion in the township is still in the planning phase.

The project includes about 1,600 feet of asphalt that is eight feet wide.

Vandalia City Manager Jon Crusey said its all about safety for kids who walk to school.

“We want kids to have a safe route to get to the middle school,” said Crusey. “We were able to tie it into the existing walking path at the Rec Center so that was a plus as well.”

City crews are doing the work so the only cost to the city is for materials, estimated at $22,000. That includes easements which were donated by two homeowners on Stonequarry Road at no cost to the city for the land taken by the pathway.

“Our two property owners were very cooperative,” said Crusey. “It is a benefit to them as well to have access to the pathway.”

The Butler Township portion along Stonequarry involves five properties with four different land owners. It is complicated due to a culvert, fencing, and other issues.

“We have some preliminary plans,” said Township Administrator Erika Vogel. “We have spoken to a couple of homeowners but need to have more formal discussions with them.”

The Vandalia portion of the project is expected to be completed before school starts on Aug. 22 weather permitting. There is currently no timeline on the remainder of the project.

Vandalia Public Works employees worked on constructing an asphalt walkway in front of the Vandalia Recreation Center and westward toward Morton Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 2. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_Stonequarry.jpg Vandalia Public Works employees worked on constructing an asphalt walkway in front of the Vandalia Recreation Center and westward toward Morton Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 2. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

City, township aim to make walking to Morton MS safer

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter at @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter at @VandaliaDrummer.