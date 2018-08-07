Dayton Air Show voted top five in nation

VANDALIA — One of the Miami Valley’s largest events has once again been voted as one of the top air shows in North America by readers of USA Today.

In a poll of the top 20 air shows nationally nominated by a industry panel of experts, the Vectren Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger was ranked #4 overall in a vote of readers.

“What an honor to be recognized as one of the most prominent shows in the nation again this year,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the USATS Board of Trustees, producers of the event. “We are very proud of the show, its volunteers, fans and sponsors for making this possible.”

The top-five ranking was an improvement from 2017 when the show was ranked #8.

The Marine Corps Air Station show at Cherry Point, NC was ranked #1 and Pensacola Naval Air Station show (home of the Blue Angels) #2. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance, show in the very large Dallas/Fort Worth, TX area was ranked #3.

The 44th Vectren Dayton Air Show featured the U.S. Navy Blue Angels who headlined 33 acts which included the Movie Memphis Belle B-17, a U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, a P-51C Red Tail Tuskegee Airmen, aerobatic pilots Vicky Benzing, Redline Airshows, Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco, as well as legendary stunt pilot Sean D. Tucker in his final solo performance.

The static display was among the best ever for the show and included over 50 aircraft on static display including a B-52 bomber, the Movie Memphis Belle B-17, a Tuskegee Airmen P-51, the Samaritan’s Purse DC-8, and the Orbis MD-10 Flying Eye Hospital.

The City of Dayton, City of Vandalia, Dayton International Airport and Wright-Patterson AFB all provide important community support to make the show possible. It also enjoys significant backing from Vectren Corporation, Kroger, GE Aviation, UTC Aerospace Systems and many other civic-minded sponsors. Over 1,000 volunteers join these organizations to make the show possible each year.

The 2019 show headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be held June 22-23, 2019.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform at the Vectren Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger on Sunday, June 24, 2018. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_674.jpg The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform at the Vectren Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.