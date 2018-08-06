Concert to benefit Brigid’s Path

VANDALIA — The Stillwater Adventist Church is hosting their 8th Annual United We Service benefit concert on Saturday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. This free concert will be held at the church located at at 9675 N. Dixie Drive in Vandalia.

The concert will feature local Christian artists from several local churches uniting in song for a great cause. Bill Nance and Melody Morris of “Faith and Friends” radio will emcee the event. Prizes, silent auction, and various vendors will provide additional fundraising opportunities. All proceeds will benefit Brigid’s Path.

Brigid’s Path is a nonprofit organization providing inpatient medical care for drug-exposed newborns, non-judgmental support for mothers, and education services to improve family outcomes in the Dayton area. All proceeds from the concert offering, auction, and vendors will go directly to support this organization.

For more information, contact Stillwater Adventist Church at (937) 890-9227.

