Community Calendar

Rotary Club celebrating 60th year

VANDALIA — The Rotary Club of Vandalia will be celebrating its’ 60th anniversary as a local service organization this year. All past, present, and future Rotarians are invited to reminisce about service projects and social events of the last 60 years, and to share the Rotary 60th Birthday cake. The party will take place on Friday, August 24 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Seger Park, 23 Tionda Drive, Vandalia (site of the Vandalia Farmers Market). Music by “Tyler Cochran Trio”, food trucks and Vandalia-Butler Interact Club will be active at the market! Please come and join us as we look forward to connecting with everyone to celebrate 60 wonderful years.

Vandalia Lioness Club Fundraiser

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lioness Club invites you to a Garage Sale fundraiser at 2550 Evermur Dr. on August 9, 10-2018. Hours 8am to 5pm. Something for everyone including homemade cookies and house plants. Don’t miss this sale. Great Variety of Bargains.

Butler Class of 1978 forming reunion

VANDALIA — The Butler Class of 1978 is looking for alumni as it plans its 40th reunion to be held October 5-7, 2018. You can find the group on Facebook as 1978 Butler HS 40th Reunion or email ButlerHS78@gmail.com for more details.

Home Instead to host workshop for caregivers

VANDALIA — If you are a care giver for family or friends you may have said out loud—“Now what do I do”? The emotional stress of providing care for a loved one, whether it is physical care or for someone with Dementia, can become burdensome and consuming. Sometimes the care giver feels guilty for their feeling. This is all normal.

Join us at Home Instead Senior Care on Tuesday August 21 at 6:30 p.m. for a free one-hour work shop titled “The Emotional Aspect of Caregiving.” We will explore ways to help you cope with this very trying and tiring time. You can also talk with others who are in the same situation. Give yourself this hour to learn how to deal with the coming days.

The work shop will be held at the Home Instead office located at 211 Kenbrook Drive Suite 3 Vandalia Ohio. The speaker will be Lori Reeves, RN .Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 937-410-0710 to make your reservation. There is no charge and light refreshments will be served.

Oktoberfest seeking arts & crafts vendors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. The Oktoberfest is seeking arts & crafts vendors. Those interested in a booth can visit www.vandaliasistercities.org or email vofcrafts@gmail.com.

Oktoberfest seeking sponsors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. Organizers are seeking sponsors. If interested contact Tracy Schaffner by email at rschaffner1@woh.rr.com or Paula Gibbs-Licher at pjgibbs@gmail.com.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information. There will be no meeting on March 27.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_Calendar.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.