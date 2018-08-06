Destefani named to Hillsdale College Dean’s List

HILLSDALE, Michigan — Bryna Schroeder Destafani, a freshman German and Psychology major at Hillsdale College, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2018 Spring semester.

Destafani is the daughter of Gail and Walter Schroeder of Vandalia and is a 2017 graduate of Arete Academy.

Hillsdale College, a pivate four-year liberal arts institution, was founded in 1844. The school does not accept any federal or state taxpayer funds for its operations. The College is known for its stand against bureaucracy and for dedication to quality liberal arts education, free enterprise, limited government intervention, and the American heritage of individual self-determination. It proudly adheres to the non-discriminatory policy regarding race, religion, sex, and national or ethnic origin which it has maintained since 1844, long before governments found it necessary to regulate such matters.