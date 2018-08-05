Vandalia to host National Night Out

VANDALIA — On Tuesday, August 7, neighborhoods throughout Vandalia are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 2018 Annual National Night Out (NNO) crime and drug prevention event.

Vandalia Division of Police will be hosting a National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Vandalia Recreation Center/Sports Complex. National Night Out is also being sponsored by Crossroads Rehab and Nursing, VFW Post 9582, Abbey Credit Union and Vandalia Tactical.

National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Vandalia Division of Police will involve over 10,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. In all, over 34 million people are expected to participate in ‘America’s Night Out Against Crime’ on August 7.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

From 6:30-8:30 p.m. residents in neighborhoods throughout Vandalia and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

Some of the activities will include:

Cruise-In

Music

Cruiser Display

Kid Fingerprinting

Bike Rodeo and Registration

Gun lock give away

Free Bicycle Helmets

Vandalia Fire Equipment display

Special giveaways

Free Food

Golf cart driving course with fatal vision goggles (licensed drivers only)

VFW Post 9582 has donated 120 youth bicycle helmets to the City of Vandalia to be given away during the National Night Out to be held on August 7. Post Commander Bob Hinshaw is pictured with Vandalia Crime Prevention Officer Holly Estepp.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

