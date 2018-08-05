Butler Township Police to host National Night Out

BUTLER TWP. – Stonespring and Butler Township will host the annual National Night Out Against Crime event on Tuesday, August 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Stonespring facility at 4000 Singing Hills Blvd. This is located off of Little York Road and North Dixie Drive.

National Night Out is a great opportunity for residents to meet local police officers, learn how to fight crime, and promote safety in Butler Township. Plans include food, games and activities for children, police and fire equipment displays, and crime prevention ideas for all.

The Police Department has received donations for their free raffle from Cincinnati Reds, Dayton Dragons, Subby’s, Smokey Bones, Red Lobster, Walmart, Frickers, UDF and McCalisters.

The National Night Out Against Crime is open to all Butler Township residents and is free. We hope you’ll join your neighbors in sending the message that Butler Township residents are serious about keeping the community safe and crime-free.

For more information, contact Officer Amy Harlow at aharlow@butlertownship.com.

The community is invited to the Butler Township National Night Out on Tuesday, August 7 at Stonespring. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_BT29.jpg The community is invited to the Butler Township National Night Out on Tuesday, August 7 at Stonespring. File photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

