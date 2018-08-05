Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

July 8

Walmart, theft, Unknown suspect stole the victim’s cell phone from her grocery cart while inside Walmart.

July 9

N. Dixie, public indecency, Intoxicated female was found defecating and urinating in the lot. Arrested for public indecency.

July 10

Little York Road, drug trafficking, Stopped for possibly being involved in a burglary in Huber Heights. Narcotics recovered and investigation pending.

Olive Garden, theft, Report of a theft in progress (dine and dash).

July 11

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart on a report of theft in progress. After being apprehended, it was discovered the suspect had in their possession two small bags of white powder in clear plastic bags.

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart on a report of theft.

Walmart, theft, Male stole items from Walmart. He was issued a summons for theft.

Motel 6, assault, Responded for a report of an assault. Both parties signed refusal to prosecute forms.

Walmart, theft, Victim bought merchandise at Walmart. During checkout Walmart casher scanned and charged the victim’s card with a $20.00 gift card unbeknownst to the victim. Victim later checked receipt and discovered the charge.

Fricker’s, disorderly conduct/intoxication, Responded for a report of a disorderly subject.

Little York Road, domestic violence, Dispatched to domestic between father and son. Case will be presented to Prosecutor for possible charges.

July 12

Walmart, theft, Employee stole money from the cash register over a period of time.

Red Roof Inn, theft, Tractor stolen from empty lot south of Red Roof Inn.

July 13

Sam’s Club, theft, Suspect pushed a cart full of stolen electronic devices out the fire exit door of Sam’s Club, but he discarded the stolen merchandise and fled on foot when his ride left him behind. Suspect was apprehended a short time later at a nearby restaurant and booked into the county jail.

Walmart, theft, Report of a Walmart employee who had been shoplifting.

July 14

Walmart, theft, A Walmart Associate and Walmart’s hired private security officers observed the suspect take a ring, switch the ring in the box with a less expensive ring, and walk away toward the general merchandise door. The ring was recovered on the floor prior to the last point of sale. The Walmart Asset Protection Associate was not informed of the incident and did not desire to prosecute. A refusal was signed, and the suspect was released.

Persons charged or arrested

Patricia A. White

Thomcria R. Sims, 40, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Paizley J. McCain, 27, warrant for expired plates

Jonathan A. Hoban, 18, warrant arrest for theft

Nicolette M. Sparks, 26, possession of controlled substance, theft

Eric S. Simmons, 47, theft

Cody M. Willis, 30, theft

Quenton L. Williams, 26, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Serenity A. Grant-Love, 19, theft

Lorne B. Stephens, 47, warrant for failure to appear, operating under suspension

Aaron D. Plowden, 23, theft

Kevin M. Caudill, 35, theft

Ashley Whitehead, 29, warrant for failure to register dog

Calvin Metcalf, 34, parole violation

Moniqua M. Lester, 21, falsification

Corine M. Fairbanks, 50, warrant for disorderly conduct

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_ButlerPolice.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.