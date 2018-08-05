Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

July 6

Darrell Davidson was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court on a trespassing. Bond was posted at the court and he was released.

July 7

After responding to the Flying J on the report of illegal gambling activities, Adam Smith was arrested on a warrant out of Warren County for violation of a court order on an original charge of gambling. The vehicle was towed and Smith was transferred to a Franklin Police Officer at UD Arena.

July 8

A worker doing construction at New Life Worship Center noticed the batteries missing from a truck. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Rockridge Court reported a bicycle stolen overnight. The investigation continues.

Eric Hale was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Rader Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

July 9

After a traffic stop, the driver was found to have no driver’s license. The driver was cited and the vehicle towed.

A complainant let a known suspect use his truck and the suspect did not return it. The investigation continues.

An officer was dispatched to Buckeye Harley Davidson after the business did an audit and found multiple dealer plates missing. They were entered into LEADS/NCIC as missing.

Bradley Archer was arrested on a warrant out of Moraine Mayor’s Court for failure to appear on a traffic offense after he was stopped near Foley Dr. for fictitious plates. He was also cited for possession of marijuana and taken to the county jail.

July 10

Officers responded to Central Transport where an uncharged suspect picked up a large quantity of marijuana. After stopping the vehicle, the incident was turned over to detectives for investigation.

Officers were dispatched to an address on Sussex Place on the report of a 16-year female who overdosed. After administering Naloxone, the girl revived and was taken to Children’s Hospital.

An employee of Vandalia Optometry reported the theft of sunglasses. After contacting other optometrists in the area, they found the same suspect had recently been in another store on Corporate Center Dr. The investigation continues.

Rebecca Hopkins of West Milton was acting disorderly at Vandalia Municipal Court. When an attempt was made to stop her vehicle, she fled down I-75 at a high rate of speed. She was later located at the county jail where Vandalia officers charged her with failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Jimmy L. Matthews was issued a summons for disorderly conduct/intoxication after apartment management on Imperial Court reported a resident being belligerent in the public area.

July 11

A resident on Rader Dr. reported damage to her landscape lights overnight. The investigation continues.

A resident on S. Brown School Road reported multiple items taken from her apartment including a cell phone, tablet, and personal checks. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported an unknown person stole his pistol from his residence in June. The investigation continues.

Dayton Airport Police brought Beverly Coles to the police department for a sobriety test. She tested .105% BAC. She remained in the custody of the airport officer.

July 12

A Vandalia officer met a West Carrollton officer at the county jail to serve a warrant on Rhobyn I. Waggoner on a warrant for motor vehicle theft. The subject remained at the county jail.

Officers responded to the Speedway on E. National Rd. on the report of an armed robber. The suspect fled the store. The investigation continues.

Christopher May, who was in custody of Vandalia Municipal Court Bailiff’s, stole two ink pens from the counter. He was charged with petty theft and returned to the county jail.

July 13

A father had his children charged with being unruly juveniles after they refused to go with him for visitation. The case was referred to juvenile court.

A vehicle was stopped for having fictitious plates and a suspended license. The vehicle was impounded.

A female reported her husband threatened her and drove to Harrison Twp. She became uncooperative while police gathered information. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported his vehicle was struck while parked at his residence or at the Kroger on Northwoods Blvd. The investigation continues.

July 14

After a traffic stop, Theresa Lewis was arrested on a felony warrant out of Boone County, Kentucky for child neglect. She was taken to the county jail.

Officers responded to Westhafer Road on the report of a vehicle that drove into a house. The driver of the vehicle had suffered a medical emergency and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

A 17-year old juvenile was entered as a runaway after failing to return home after work.

July 15

Stephanie Jones was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Westhafer Road. After complaining of an injury, she was issued a summons and transported to the Huber Heights emergency room.

An officer was dispatched to Cassel Hills Pool on the report of two vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot. One vehicle was stopped on I-75 at E. National Road where the occupants were trespassed from pool property and their vehicle towed due to expired plates.

Victor Keiger was cited for having weapons while intoxicated after falling at the Hawthorne Suites on Poe Avenue. Keiger, who possessed a handgun, was released to hotel management.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/08/web1_Police-logo.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.