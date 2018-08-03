Mosquitoes in Vandalia infected with West Nile Virus

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus have been identified in the area around the Vandalia Sports Complex and other areas of the city.

Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County officials conducted testing in July and mosquitoes tested positive for the virus at the Sports Complex, Poplar Hill Cemetery, and in the Damian Street/Pool Ave. area.

Public Health crews conducted mosquito fogging in the southwest side of the city on Thursday, Aug. 2.

According to Public Health supervisor Tom Hut, no human cases of West Nile Virus has been reported in Montgomery County in 2018.

Residents are encouraged to help minimize the mosquito population by draining any standing water that is outdoors and changing the water in birdbaths or wading pools daily. The risk of bites can be lowered by wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants, ensuring window screens are properly maintained, and using insect repellent.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8 out of 10 people infected with the West Nile Virus never develop symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with this type of West Nile virus disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Less than one percent of those infected can develop a serious, and potentially fatal, illness.

Anyone with questions concerning West Nile Virus and mosquito control efforts are encouraged to contact Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County, 225-4439.

Residents encouraged to take precautions

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.