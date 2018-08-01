Board of Education to hold special meeting

VANDALIA — Pursuant to Ohio Rev. Code 121.22(F), notice is hereby given that the Vandalia-Butler City School District Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 12:00 noon at the Vandalia-Butler Board Office. The purpose of the meeting is as follows:

(1) To hold a discussion on matters of strategic planning for the District during the 2018-2019 school year.

(2) To consider the approval of a contract for employment of personnel.

(3) To consider the approval of a vendor contract for school security services.

