Animal Resource Center offers adoption discounts

VANDALIA — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has extended its offer of half-off adoption specials on select dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens through August 14.

Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, 2018 license, first round of vaccines, and dewormer.

Puppies are $82, dogs $72, and cats/kittens are $30.

The Animal Resource Center is located at 6790 Webster Street, Dayton, OH 45414. If you would like more information about this special promotion or what it takes to adopt a forever friend, email the Animal Resource Center at AnimalShelter@mcohio.org or call 937-898-4457.

Shelter Hours:

10 am – 6 pm, Monday-Friday

10 am – 4 pm, Saturday

11 am – 1 pm, Sundays & Holidays

(Lost & Found Searches Only)

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is offering half-off adoptions on select dogs and cats through July 31. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

