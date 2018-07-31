BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The fifth annual Cruise-In to Butler Township will be held Saturday, August 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the York Commons Business District on Commerce Center Drive in front of the Walmart. Vehicles may enter from Benchwood Road or N. Dixie Drive.

The Cruise-In has been a huge success and offers vehicles of all makes and models, a 50/50 raffle, food specials, other raffles, and family fun. Registration is free for all vehicles.

All proceeds from the Cruise-In will benefit the Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club Youth Scholarship Fund.

The Cruise-In is sponsored by Abbey Credit Union, DayAir Credit Union, Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union, Steve Reed State Farm Insurance, MidUSA Credit Union, Universal 1 Credit Union, Digital Cowboys Computers, the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce, and Butler Township.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

